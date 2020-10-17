Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Up 5.5%

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)’s share price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 1,591,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,650,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.92.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Realogy by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Realogy by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Realogy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Realogy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

