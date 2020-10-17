Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s share price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 700,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 238,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 668,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,344,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

