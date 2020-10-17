R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Up 139.7% in September

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the September 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 4,835.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $251,893,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in R1 RCM by 1,547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 725,634 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 681,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in R1 RCM by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,065 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 630,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in R1 RCM by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after acquiring an additional 448,959 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

RCM opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

