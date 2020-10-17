R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $39,908.00.

On Monday, August 17th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,784 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,199 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

