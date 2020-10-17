QV Investors Inc. Sells 2,730 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.35 and a 200 day moving average of $297.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.