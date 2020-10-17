QV Investors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

