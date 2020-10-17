QV Investors Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

