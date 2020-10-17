QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 365.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.03 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

