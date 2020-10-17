Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

NYSE:JWN opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

