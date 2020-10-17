Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMMAF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SEB Equity Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of PMMAF opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. Puma has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

