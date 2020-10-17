Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,724 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,391 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

