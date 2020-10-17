Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) SVP Gary Quinn Sells 7,116 Shares

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares in the company, valued at $330,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Progress Software stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 70,446 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,121,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,418 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,958,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

