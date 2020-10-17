Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle Sells 1,785 Shares

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $116,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gaines Wehrle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Gaines Wehrle sold 1,000 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $69,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Gaines Wehrle sold 566 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $40,689.74.

On Friday, September 18th, Gaines Wehrle sold 1,668 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $117,927.60.

Shares of PNRG opened at $59.49 on Friday. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Primeenergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

