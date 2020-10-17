Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.94. 923,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,154,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Polymet Mining by 36.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 60,148 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Polymet Mining by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Polymet Mining by 29.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 143,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Polymet Mining during the second quarter valued at about $136,000.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.