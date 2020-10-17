PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $138.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.