Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $120,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

