Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Shares Up 5.6%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.07. 137,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 106,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

In other news, CEO Bin Zhou purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Planet Green stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Planet Green at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Planet Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

