Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Shares Up 5.6%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.07. 137,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 106,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.
In other news, CEO Bin Zhou purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Planet Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAG)
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.
