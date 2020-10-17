Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Up 15%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price rose 15% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 679,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 333,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

