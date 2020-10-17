Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

