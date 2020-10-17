PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,400 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PTR opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. PetroChina has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 332.08 and a beta of 0.87.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.26 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Analysts predict that PetroChina will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.2636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTR. Morgan Stanley raised PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

