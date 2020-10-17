Peter Montgomery Acquires 200,000 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) insider Peter Montgomery bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.09.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

