Peter J. Sills Sells 6,590 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $313,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 81.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

