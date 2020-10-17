PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

