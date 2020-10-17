PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after acquiring an additional 430,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

