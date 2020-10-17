Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Bank of America

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.
Shares of PAG opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $56.11.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 147.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 217.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.