Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Bank of America

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 147.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 217.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.