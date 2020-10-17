Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) Insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 19,300 Shares of Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.23 per share, with a total value of C$62,267.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,162.11.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$6,790.00.

On Monday, August 31st, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 6,900 shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.23 per share, with a total value of C$22,304.94.

On Monday, August 17th, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 26,300 shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.96 per share, with a total value of C$77,842.74.

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) stock opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.13. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

