Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch Sells 183,500 Shares of Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion and a PE ratio of -92.49.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 304.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 50.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,140,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

