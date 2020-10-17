PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PayPoint has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $494.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

