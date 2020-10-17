Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.