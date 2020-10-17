Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 126.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

