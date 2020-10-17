Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 14,515 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

