Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 135.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,086 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 33.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

