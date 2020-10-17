Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

