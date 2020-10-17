Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,073 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

