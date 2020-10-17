Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.45

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.45 and last traded at $220.92, with a volume of 14506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

