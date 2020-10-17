Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 6.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 12,711,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,070,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

In other Palantir Technologies news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $14,225,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,346,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

