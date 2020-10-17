Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.83

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.83 and last traded at $118.70, with a volume of 398305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

