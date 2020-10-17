Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Head to Head Comparison

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) and OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oxford Immunotec Global and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Immunotec Global 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

OncoCyte has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Oxford Immunotec Global.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and OncoCyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Immunotec Global $73.71 million 4.27 -$1.81 million ($0.05) -242.60 OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -3.57

Oxford Immunotec Global has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. Oxford Immunotec Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Immunotec Global -28.12% -7.52% -6.81% OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39%

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It develops and markets T-SPOT.TB test used to test for tuberculosis; and reagents and methods to purify white blood cells for use in immunology assays. In addition, the company offers T-SPOT.CMV, an immune monitoring test for cytomegalovirus (CMV) for the quantification of effector T cells that respond to stimulation by antigens specific for CMV, as well as for the monitoring of CMV-seropositive responses in transplant recipients at various time-points post-transplantation applications. It serves independent laboratories, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

