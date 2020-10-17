Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 38,900 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 38,900 shares of Oroco Resource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$50,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,323,419.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 15,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 20,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$13,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$6,900.00.

CVE OCO opened at C$1.19 on Friday. Oroco Resource Corp. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and a PE ratio of 396.67.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

