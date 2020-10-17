ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $43.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $96,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIC opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.