Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $200.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

