Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $174.00 at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

ODFL stock opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

