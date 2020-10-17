Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $12,238,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $243.95 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $251.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Okta by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Okta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Okta by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

