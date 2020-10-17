Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Up 5.9%

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) shares shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $28.72. 132,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 107,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $240.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 65,802 shares in the last quarter.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.