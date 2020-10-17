Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Gap Down to $15.12

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $14.07. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 4 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th.

In other Ocean Bio-Chem news, COO William Dudman sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Barocas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $90,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,039.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $253,149 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,520,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

