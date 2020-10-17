NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08. NYSE:SLQT has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

