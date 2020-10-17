NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,241,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $397,526,000 after acquiring an additional 751,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 117.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after acquiring an additional 558,874 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA stock opened at $552.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.87. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

