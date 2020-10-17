NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe Sells 2,700 Shares

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert C. Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $149,256.00.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

