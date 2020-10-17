Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GMHI stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Gores Metropoulos has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Get Gores Metropoulos alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.