NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get NOMURA RESH INS/ADR alerts:

Shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.